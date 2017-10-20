Accountability Court Islamabad has indicted former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif in a NAB reference pertaining to Flagship Investment today, reported Radio Pakistan.

Judge of accountability court Muhammad Bashir read out the charge sheet.

Zafar Khan, the representative of the former Prime Minister, denied the charges.

In yesterday's hearing the accountability court had also indicted Nawaz Sharif in avenfield flats and Al-Azizya Steel Mills references.

Maryam Nawaz and her spouse retired Captain Safdar were also indicted yesterday in Avenfield Flats reference.

Accountability court yesterday also indicted ousted prime minister Nawaz Sharif, his daughter Maryam Nawaz and son-in-law Muhammad Safdar in corruption references filed against them by NAB.

Islamabad Accountability Court judge Muhammad Bashir read out the charges against the accused in Avenfield (London) apartments, but all three of them pleaded not-guilty.

The corruption charges spiralling from the Panama Papers leak could ultimately see Nawaz Sharif jailed.

The indictment presents a fresh challenge to his beleaguered, ruling Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) party ahead of next year’s general elections, which the former premier is barred from contesting.

Maryam and Safdar were present in the court during Thursday hearing, while Nawaz Sharif was represented by pleader Advocate Zaffir Khan.

The former premier is currently in London with his wife Kalsoom as she undergoes cancer treatment, and there was no immediate confirmation if he would return to Pakistan to fight the charges.