Chairman National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) Lieutenant General Umar Mehmood Hayat has said that different reforms and legislation are being implemented to better cope with natural calamities, reported Radio Pakistan.

Addressing a conference in Islamabad on Friday, he said the establishment of emergency operation center is also being considered to ensure quick response in the wake of any disaster.

The representative of World Bank said his organization stands by Pakistan to deal with the challenges of climate change.