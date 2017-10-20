ISLAMABAD - Pakistan on Thursday said that the Pak-US relationship was gaining strength and the confidence level between the uneasy allies was optimistically high.

Addressing a weekly news briefing here, Foreign Office spokesperson Nafees Zakaria said there had been many positive developments “in our relations with the United States, which resulted in better understanding and increasing cooperation.”

He said the manifestations were a productive meeting between “our Prime Minister (Shahid Khaqan Abbasi) and US Vice President (Mike Pence) and subsequent visits of Foreign Minister (Khawaja Asif) to the US and an inter-agency meeting between the delegations of the US and Pakistan on October 12.”

Zakaria said that the recovery of the abducted Canadian-American couple as a result of cooperation had added to the ‘cooperative spirit and optimism.’

“We appreciate President Trump’s message on October 14, which said that the US was ‘starting to develop a much better relationship’ with Pakistan and its leaders. He also thanked for Pakistan’s cooperation on many fronts. Many messages at various levels followed including the US Vice President’s call to the prime minister,” he said.

He said that during the high-level visits from the US and meeting between PM Abbasi and the US Vice President on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly and the recent follow-up visit of the US delegation, “both sides agreed to remain engaged at all levels. Senior level visits from the US are expected as part of the understanding on bilateral engagements at various levels.”

To a question, the spokesperson said Pakistan was focused on the positive developments as manifested in the statements made at the higher political levels.

Asked about the US statement on the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor – which according to them runs through a disputed territory – Zakaria said that the CPEC was a project that envisaged connectivity and regional prosperity with several regions of the world including Central Asia and West Asia. “It aims to play a pivotal role in connecting various hubs of the region and beyond,” he said.

The spokesperson said that the CPEC was a flagship project of Chinese President Xi Jinping’s landmark initiative of ‘One Belt One Road’ and slated as a blueprint for regional connectivity and mutual benefit.

“The OBOR has already won the support of over a hundred countries and organizations as reflected in a recent conference on OBOR held in China a few months back,” he said.

On the US-Iran tension, the spokesperson said Pakistan believed that it was important for all sides to honor their commitments and obligations and work out the issues through peaceful means.

He said that Pakistan was taking indiscriminate action against all terrorist outfits. “We have also clearly stated that terrorists are in the ungoverned spaces in Afghanistan, created by turmoil persisting in that country for almost four decades,” he said.

To a question about the recent Quadrilateral Contact Group meeting in Oman, Zakaria said the sixth QCG meeting was held in Muscat, Oman. Pakistani delegation was led by the foreign secretary.

The meeting was held after a hiatus of over a year, he said. During the meeting, member states discussed efforts for facilitating Afghan reconciliation process according to QCG’s agreed terms of reference and a roadmap, he said adding: “Dates for the next meeting will be finalized with mutual agreement.”

Asked if there was any mechanism between Pakistan and Afghanistan on the exchange of prisoners, he said: “At present, there is no mechanism in place for the exchange of prisoners.” He said that Pakistan was awaiting a response from Afghan side on the terrorists’ list handed over to Kabul by Islamabad.

On the killing of Army Public School Peshawar attack mastermind Khalid Mansoor in a US drone strike, he said the strike took place on the Afghan side of the border.

He said the eighth round of Pakistan-European Union’s Joint Commission was held in Brussels from October 9-12. “This is a broad-based and comprehensive bilateral dialogue process. The scope of these discussions ranges from trade to development cooperation, human rights, governance, and democracy,” he said.

Zakaria said the review of existing laws, including those pertaining to capital punishment, was an ongoing process undertaken by the government. “Any decision about our legal frameworks is taken on the basis of our fundamental principles of policies and in view of our national interest,” he said.

About the Indian allegations of infiltration from across the Line of Control into occupied Kashmir, he said the discovery of unnamed and unmarked mass graves in 2009 by International People’s Tribunal in Kashmir, fake encounters such as in Maachil in 2010, gruesome killing of Sikhs in Chattisinghpura by the Indian forces in March 2000 followed by a fake encounter had time and again exposed Indian lie about cross LoC infiltration. “Indian claims have been rejected by the international community,” he said.

Earlier in his opening statement, Zakaria said Pakistan had been elected to the UN Human Rights Council for a three-year term starting on January 1, 2018, until December 31, 2020. “This victory is a manifestation of the international community’s confidence in our role as a responsible member of the UN, leadership and international profile,” he said.

Zakaria condemned the terrorist attacks in Pakistan and Afghanistan claiming innocent lives.