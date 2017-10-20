ISLAMABAD - Pakistan on Thursday strongly condemned the terrorist attack that targeted the Afghan National Army base in Maiwind district in Kandahar province. In a statement issued here, the foreign ministry said: “We are grieved at the loss of precious lives in the cowardly attack.” The statement said: “We express our deepest sympathies and condolences to the bereaved families and pray for the speedy recovery of the injured.” It said: “We condemn terrorism in all forms and manifestations and reaffirms our firm commitment to continued efforts and cooperation for eliminating this menace.”