ISLAMABAD - Pakistan on Thursday strongly condemned the terrorist attack that targeted the Afghan National Army base in Maiwind district in Kandahar province. In a statement issued here, the foreign ministry said: “We are grieved at the loss of precious lives in the cowardly attack.” The statement said: “We express our deepest sympathies and condolences to the bereaved families and pray for the speedy recovery of the injured.” It said: “We condemn terrorism in all forms and manifestations and reaffirms our firm commitment to continued efforts and cooperation for eliminating this menace.”This news was published in The Nation newspaper. Read complete newspaper of 20-Oct-2017 here.
Pakistan condemns terror attack in Kandahar
