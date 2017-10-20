LAHORE - An ex-lawmaker of the PML-N from KP, Dost Muhammad Khan has announced to join the PPP after having a meeting with Asif Ali Zardari at the Bilawal House, Lahore on Thursday.

Former Prime Minister Syed Yousaf Raza Gilani, Raja Pervaiz Ashraf, Ch Manzoor and Shah Jahan Bhatti were also present.

Zardari also chaired a meeting of party ticket holders from rural Lahore and asked them to make plans to win the coming election.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that PPP party will win from all provinces in the next elections. He said his party had not performed better in 2013 elections due to a number of factors.

“In the previous elections, I was confined to the Presidency and Bilawal was studying abroad. Similarly, Yousaf Raza Gilani was in shock due to his son’s abduction, and , in the meanwhile, the election was hijacked through the returning officers”, he said, adding, that this was not going to happen this time.

Zardari said that he was a free man now to focus on the coming elections while Bilawal was also free to run the campaign.

He said politicians of big politicians would be contesting elections on the PPP ticket this time. “PPP will not only win from South Punjab it will also grab considerable number of seats from central Punjab, KPK, Balochistan and Sindh.”, he said.