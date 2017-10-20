ISLAMABAD - Inter-Provincial Coordination Minister Riaz Pirzada Thursday proposed Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif should take control of the ruling Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz.

Addressing a meet the press programme here, Pirzada argued since former prime minister Nawaz Sharif was facing cases, his younger brother, Shehbaz Sharif, should lead the party. “In such a situation, Shehbaz Sharif only can keep the party united,” the IPC minister said, adding the Punjab CM spends his time in the people and better understands the public opinion. “Under the present circumstances, good relations with institutions are the need of the hour,” he averred.

Nawaz Sharif was disqualified by the apex court and barred from holding public office on July 28 in the Panama Papers case. The parliament has, however, passed Election Bill, 2017, enabling Nawaz Sharif to head the PML-N.

Pirzada criticised the PML-N policies, but said there was no need for a technocrat government in the country. Only across-the-board accountability and justice for all was need of the hour.

No technocrat government was solution to the problems facing the country, he said, adding they needed justice only from judiciary as no other institution could give a real justice. He criticised the idea of a caretaker setup for early elections.

To a question, he said it had been proven from the past examples that the army could not run the country.

While talking about the controversy surrounding the alleged Intelligence Bureau letter, the minister said they had no complaint against journalists, media outlets or the IB. He appreciated the role of the media for “revealing the names in the alleged IB list”. He said, “We, the lawmakers whose names are included in the list, have jointly decided not to stand against the media.”

Expressing his distress over linking parliamentarians to the proscribed organisation, he said the US might carry out a drone attack on the parliament. Pirzada recently raised a strong voice in the parliament over the report linking some lawmakers to the banned outfits.

For the first time in the parliamentary history of the country, the minister staged a walkout from the house in protest against his own government over the list attributed to the IB. Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, however, tried to settle the matter by saying the list was fake.

While talking about the changes in a clause in the Election Act regarding the finality of Prophethood, the minister said: “This amendment was made in his absence”.

There are rumours about the possibility of a forward bloc in the ruling party. There are also rumours that around 50 to 60 PML-N members might be part of the forward bloc.