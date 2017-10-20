QUETTA - At least three terrorists of a banned outfit were killed in exchange of firing with security forces and Counter-Terrorism Department personnel near East Bypass area of Quetta late Wednesday. According to details, security forces and CTD launched a joint operation in East Bypass area of Quetta on intelligence report during which terrorists present in the area opened fire. The law-enforcement agencies returned the fire as a result three terrorists were killed in the attack.This news was published in The Nation newspaper. Read complete newspaper of 20-Oct-2017 here.
Three terrorists killed in Quetta operation
