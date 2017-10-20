LAHORE - What happened in the Punjab Assembly yesterday has raised questions on the very existence of the legislature which is being used as a rubber stamp to condone the wrong policies of a sitting government.

It was a no small matter. The department of colonies had refused to provide answers to 20 questions of Punjab legislators without assigning any reason. Only two questions were considered worthy of an answer.

It should have been a matter of shame for those who brought this humiliation to the elected House of over 100 million people, but the same was not felt anywhere. Though it was also quite embarrassing for the speaker, the ministers and the lawmakers, but who cares about such things these days.

What the colonies department had concealed from the public view? Through different questions, the assembly members had sought some facts about the use of state land in Punjab. They wanted to know the official stance on the alleged illegal sale of Garden Town Depot in Lahore; information about proprietary rights given to residents of Jinnah Abadi Scheme in Sahiwal, details about allotment of land in Sahiwal under “Grow More Food Scheme ” and allotment of land at the time of settlement, information about state land in Gujrat and Axial, particulars about offices set up for disaster management in Punjab, facts about illegal occupants of state land in Sadiqabad Tehsil and land allotted to people under the Numberdari Grant etc….

Other questions were also of similar nature, but the babus sitting in the Board of Revenue had no answers for these questions. At the end of written answers it was written in Urdu: “Jawaab maosool nahin howa”. (The answer has not been received as yet). A question by Dr Wasim Akhtar of JI pertaining to Garden Town Depot was dispatched to the department concerned on November 18, 2013. In case of other questions, the period involved is three to nine months.

What if this had transpired in the presence of Leader of the House, Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif, though he is an infrequent visitor to the House he derives his strength from.

Speaker Rana Muhammad Iqbal was seemingly upset as he ordered secretary assembly to write a letter of displeasure to the chief secretary on his behalf. He also referred the matter to a special committee of the house to fix responsibility.

Parliamentary Secretary, Ch Zahid Akram tried to cushion the blow by saying that he had sent these questions back to the department as he thought the answers were not satisfactory.

But this is not the first time that bureaucracy has shown such an utter disregard for the Punjab legislature. The assembly speaker is still awaiting an answer from the top bureaucrat in response to his earlier letter written some six months back on the same subject. Only the department was different.

In the given situation, the lawmaker’s constitutional role to act as a watchdog on the performance of government departments seems highly compromised. The oppressed lawmakers of Punjab Assembly are experiencing a lot of dissatisfaction with their job in the wake of bureaucratic hurdles in their way.

The provincial bureaucrats are showing disrespect to the elected House quite blatantly and with impunity since long. They can sit on the assembly questions for months and years and they are answerable to none.

Surely, the bureaucrats think poorly of the lawmakers. While it is understandable that chief minister should be of their first importance, the legislators coming a poor third on their priority, is regrettable.

The legislators don’t know where to go when they don’t get answers to their questions from the provincial departments. They also don’t find any remedy if their adjournment motions, call attention notices and private bills are killed at the outset before they could come on the assembly floor.

It is said that legislation is their primary responsibility, but practically their hands are tied in the present system. Their role as lawmakers is debatable. They are legislators in name only. In actual practice, they just have to give approval to the bills drafted by the bureaucrats in consultation with the chief minister. Only a dozen of legislators in a house of 371 (The standing committee concerned) are somewhat involved in the process of legislation. But they too have to approve the original draft prepared by the legislation branch of the government.