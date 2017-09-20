ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Tuesday agreed that there was no military solution to the Afghanistan conflict.

In a meeting on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York, the two leaders also exchanged views on the regional situation, said a foreign ministry statement issued here.

“On the efforts for peace and stability in Afghanistan they agreed that there was no military solution of the Afghan conflict and the efforts should continue for a regional approach for an internal political settlement in Afghanistan through an Afghan-owned Afghan-led peace process,” the statement said.

It added: “Both the leaders agreed on the revival of the Pakistan-Afghanistan-Turkey Trilateral process for promoting lasting peace and stability in Afghanistan.”

Last month, US President Donald Trump announced his policy for Afghanistan and South Asia and questioned Pakistan’s role in the war on terror.

Much to the annoyance of Pakistan, Trump also urged India to play a “bigger role” in Afghanistan.

Pakistan launched diplomatic efforts to counter the damage.

The foreign ministry statement said discussing the plight of Rohingyas, Prime Minister Abbasi and President Erdogan urged the international community and the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) to take urgent measures to alleviate the suffering of these people.

“The two leaders had in-depth exchange of views about the strengthening of bilateral relations. They also reviewed regional peace and security situation,” said the statement.

The prime minister said that Pakistan-Turkey relations were based on common faith, values, culture, history, mutual trust and support.

Linkages between the people of the two countries had transformed into a strategic partnership that is strengthening with each passing day, Abbasi said.

Appreciating the regular high-level exchanges between the two countries and the institutional interaction through the High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council, both the leaders expressed satisfaction over deepening of cooperation through political, defence, trade and investment exchanges, the statement said.

The two leaders emphasised that the two countries should continue to attach special focus on enhancing economic cooperation and work together for early finalisation of the Free Trade Agreement for boosting the bilateral trade, it added.

The prime minister said that Pakistan and Turkey extended support to each other on the issues of their vital national interests.

Abbasi appreciated the Turkish president for Turkey's unflinching support to the struggle of the people of Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

President Erdogan welcomed the strengthening of the bilateral relations through concrete cooperation in various fields and the commonality of views between the two countries on key international and regional issues.

He reaffirmed Turkey’s commitment for continued endeavours for strengthening of the mutually-beneficial strategic partnership.

In a separate meeting with John Rice, vice president of General Electric (GE), Prime Minister Abbasi said Pakistan was open to investment by foreign companies and offered lucrative opportunities.

“We are looking forward for more American companies to invest in diverse fields in Pakistan,” he said.

Rice described Pakistan as a very important market for GE and said his company was committed to expanding its business in Pakistan.

Rice expressed desire to investment in the locomotives and health sector.

Appreciating the long association of GE with Pakistan, the prime minister said that Pakistan had been benefitting immensely from the expertise of the company, said a foreign ministry statement.

Meanwhile, the 72nd annual General Debate of the UNGA started in New York.

The theme for the debate is “Focusing on People – Striving for Peace and a Decent Life for All on a Sustainable Planet”.

The discussion will define international responses to many of the global challenges of the day, including protracted conflicts, extreme poverty and hunger, and the refugee crisis.

Addressing the opening session, the UN Secretary-General, António Guterres, urged Myanmar to halt its military campaign against Rohingyas.

He said that the authorities in Myanmar must allow unhindered humanitarian access and address the grievances of the Rohingyas whose status had been left unresolved for far too long.

The UN secretary-general said millions of people were living in dread as a result of North Korea's provocative nuclear and missile tests.

Guterres regretted that global anxieties about nuclear weapons were at the highest level since the end of the Cold War.

He said that the use of nuclear weapons should be unthinkable.

Guterres called for a political solution saying “this is a time for statesmanship”.