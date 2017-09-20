LAHORE - An accountability court on Tuesday indicted former prime minister Raja Pervez Ashraf over making illegal recruitments in Gujranwala Electric Supply Company (Gepco).

Raja Pervez Ashraf, the accused, who was present in the court, however, denied charges, and decided to plead not guilty. NAB Court Judge Syed Najamul Hassan passed the orders. The judge also framed charges against six other accused in the same case.

They also denied the charges. On it, the judge ordered the prosecution to produce three main witnesses including general manager of the company and adjourned further hearing until Oct 7.

During the proceedings, Iftikhar Shahid, the counsel for Raja Pervez Ashraf, said that they were not provided with the readable copies of the reference filed against his client despite the court orders to NAB authorities. The counsel said the copies of the reference were blurred and therefore, they could not read them. In such situation, how the case could proceed further, the counsel raised a question.

The judge remarked that indictment was ready, so how the case could be stopped from further proceedings. He remarked that the proceedings could not be stopped owing to small issues. The judge asked Ashraf’s counsel that if there was no evidence against them, why the dates were being taken for last six months.

The NAB’s law officer informed the court that the copies of the original records were provided to the suspect one month ago in light of the court orders.

He said they could provide the copies of all those pages which were not being read by the counsel of the suspect, and pleaded the court to frame the charges. At this, scuffle broke out among the lawyers of both sides. The court directed NAB lawyers to provide clear copies of the reference to the suspect. After it, the court indicted Raja Pervez Ashraf and six other suspects.

Raja along with others had been facing charges of corruption and illegal appointments in Gujranwala Electric Supply Company (Gepco). He had also been alleged of awarding contract of 62 MW Rental Power Projects (RPP), Gujranwala, and Ogra scam. He was also accused of receiving kickbacks and commission in RPP deals when he was federal minister for water and power in 2008.

NAB Lahore office had also summoned former PM Raja Pervez Ashraf to explain his alleged role in “illegal hiring’ for the company. He was allegedly involved in making 437 illegal recruitments in the company.

Later, talking to the reporters, Raja said NAB had double standards. “Names of Sharif family should also be put on ECL or our names should be removed,” said Raja adding, that “Arrest of Sharifs is not sure because of the double standards of NAB”.

He also commented on the current situation of the country saying that the time would reveal the future of the prime minister. The government could not be run from the London, he said. He further stated that why the Sharifs were not appearing before the courts.

“Indictment doesn’t mean that I am really guilty,” he denied the charges. Answering a question about PPP’s defeat in by-election of NA-120, Raja said that “Low votes in NA-120’s by election is a matter of great concern for PPP”. “PPP’s position in Punjab and Centre is weak,” he admitted.

