KARACHI: Mahboob Ghufran has been arrested, an absconder accused in former Managing Director (MD) Karachi Electric Supply Corporation (KSE) Shahid Hamid murder case, Anti-terrorism court was told today.

The murder case was held in Central Jail Karachi. Police submitted progress report on the case in the ATC. Police told the court that it had arrested the absconder Mahboob Ghufran from Jamshoro and handed over to CIA police for further action. Another accused in the case Minhaj Qazi was also produced in the court.

The suspect was produced in the court of a judicial magistrate, where he “recorded his confessional statement” under Section 164 of the Criminal Procedure Code, said the spokesperson.

According to the suspect’s confessional statement, Muttahida Qaumi Movement founder Altaf Hussain, MQM-London convener Nadeem Nusrat, Saulat Mirza, Minhaj Qazi and Sohail Zaidi had hatched a conspiracy to assassinate the senior bureaucrat.

MQM worker Saulat Mirza was hanged in 2015 for involvement in the high profile murder case.

KESC MD Shahid Hamid, his driver and a guard were gunned down in the Defence Housing Authority on July 5, 1997.