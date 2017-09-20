SADIQABAD - The district administration has made a comprehensive plan to ensure peace during Muharramul Harram.

Chairing a meeting held to review to security arrangements for Muharram, Assistant Commissioner Abdul Rauf Mehr said that cops will be deployed at exit and entry points of the routes fixed for mourning processions. He said that CCTV cameras will be installed in sensitive areas of the city to monitor the movement of suspects, adding that the religious and trade organizations and District Peace Committee members have been informed about the security plan for Muharram. The AC said that all available resources will be utilized to ensure peace across Sadiqabad tehsil. He added that Tehsil Municipal Committee (TMC) has also been tasked with ensuring cleanliness on Ashura.

Peace committee members including Maulana Mushtaq, Fazal Karim, Ali, Azhar, Ashtar Abbas, Ashiq Mehmood and Abdus Suboor attended the meeting. Later, the AC also visited the main Imambargah and routes fixed for processions.