MIRPUR (AJK) - The Azad Jammu and Kashmir government has cancelled the allotment of five mega industrial plots located in old and new industrial estates in Mirpur and Mini Industrial Estate in Kotli over misuse of the properties.

According to an official notification No. 9958-77 / 2017, dated September 13, 2017, issued by the AJK government, the authorities cancelled the allotment, with effect from the date of their allotments, five of the mega industrial plots in the industrial estates in Mirpur and Kotli for their being used against the basic spirit, policy and rules set for the industrial estates in AJK.

These industrial plots were being used for marriage halls, hotels and motels and the edible items instead of the formal units of any industry, the sources said.

It has cancelled Plot No. 172 and 173 at Small industrial Estate Mirpur alloted in the name of Raja Muhammad Jamil for establishment of Thomson Hotle and Motel; plot No. T/42 New Industrial Area Mirpur allotted in the name of Tariq Ismail, for establishment of Shine Hotel and Motel; and plot measuring 3 kanals at Small Industrial Estate Mirpur, allotted in the name of Ch. Abdul Kareem for the establishment of Alkareem Hotel and Motel.

It also cacelled plots No. 4, 5 and 6/B and 183/B at Small Industrial Estate Mirpur in the name of Haji Muhammad Salim for the construction of Nafees Food Products and the Marriage Hall; and plot No. C-7 and 8B-17 located at Mini Industrial Estate Kotli, AJK for the establishment of Alnoor Hotel and Motel.

Besides, the cancellation of these plots from the date of their allotment, all agreements, lease deeds and the transfer orders of the above plots would also stand cancelled with effect from the date of their issuance, the notification added.

According to the notification, the matter of possession of plot measuring 3 kanals allotted in the name of Ch Abdul Kareem (Case No. 3 as above) has been kept intact till the arrival of the decision by the court of law.