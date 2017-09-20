FAISALABAD-A sum of Rs50 million was disbursed to 1,500 deserving families as interest-free loan by Akhuwat Foundation, an interest-free microfinance disbursement organisation, under the Chief Minister Self-Employment Scheme (CMSES).

A ceremony was held at the Central Mosque of University of Agriculture Faisalabad in which UAF Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Muhammad Iqbal Zafar was the chief guest.

The ceremony was addressed by Chairman Steering Committee Akhuwat Pervez Khalid Sheikh, Incharge Cloth Bank Akhuwat Muhammad Aslam, Akhuwat Inchage School Project Naeem Haider, Mian Waqar Nasir from Yarn Merchant Association, Akhuwat Regioal Manager Khalid Mehmood, Dr Habib Aslam Gaba, Akhwat Area Manager Rasheed Ahmad and other notables.

The vice chancellor said that the journey of Akhuwat began 1,400 years ago when brotherhood was established between migrants and the Ansar-e-Madina by Last and Final Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH). He said that Muslims of Medina embraced Muslim migrants with love and sincerity who settled down in Madina, leaving everything they had behind.

He stressed upon the need to serve the humanity so as to bring the prosperity in the society. He lauded the measures being taken on the part of Akhuwat that are holding the hands of those not have any ray of hope for the betterment in their lives. He said that education worked as the engine of bright future of individuals and the society. He said that special focus was needed for making increasing the education level. He said that one-third people were spending the lives below the poverty line in the country. He said that poverty can be alleviated through education and skilled manpower.

Pervez Khalid said that Akhuwat was established in 2001 with the objective of providing interest-free microfinance to the poor so as to enhance their standard of living. Drawing on the principles of social justice and brotherhood, Akhuwat strives to alleviate poverty by creating a system based on mutual support in society. He said that there budget have crossed to Rs45 billion. He said that Akhuwat Faisalabad Institute of Research, Science and Technology (FIRST) has been set up in Faisalabad. The primary aim of the institute is to impart quality education in science and technology and promotion of applied and basic research.

Naeem Haider said that they had taken over 300 schools with low enrolment. The total enrolment of the schools was 13,000 which is now more than 42,000.