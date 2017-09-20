QUETTA - One more injured of Chaman suicide blast was expired on Tuesday. The Civil Hospital sources said that Khair Muhammad succumbed to his injuries at Trauma Centre, Quetta Civil Hospital.

A teen boy was killed while 22 other people sustained wounds in a suspected suicide attack on security forces near Pak-Afghan Friendship Gate on Monday.

“A suicide bomber blew himself up near the vehicle of a Frontier Constabulary when it was moving towards Bab-e-Dosti,” Levies official Zarak Khan said. The security personnel remained unhurt but their vehicle was damaged partially, the official added. No one has claimed responsibility for the attack as yet.

“The initial investigation show it was a suicide blast,” a district administration official said, adding that the body parts of suspected bomber were collected and further investigation was underway.

Two COMMANDERS GUNNED DOWN

The security forces gunned down two suspected Ferrari commanders in a crackdown in Dera Bugti. The Frontier Constabulary also demolished two camps of the militants and seized heavy cache of arms and explosives.

The militants were identified as Tango alias Tola and Kleri who were wanted to the security agencies in various cases.

NO SECTARIANISM

IN PAKISTAN

Inspector General of Balochistan Frontier Constabulary (FC) Major General Nadeem Ahmed Anjum claimed that there was no sectarianism in the country.

He was chairing a security conference in connection with Muharram at FC headquarters on Tuesday where clerics and legislators were present.

Speaking at the conference, Major General Nadeem Anjum stressed upon the participants to work together for religious harmony.

IG FC added there was no menace of sectarianism violence in country but it was terrorism which needed to be eradicated.