Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa has confirmed death sentences, awarded to another four hardcore terrorists, who were involved in terrible offences related to terrorism, including abducting/slaughtering of soldiers, attacking law enforcement agencies and armed forces of Pakistan.

On the whole, they were involved in killing of 21 persons and injuring one. Arms and explosives were also recovered from their possession. These convicts were tried by military courts. They were awarded death sentence.

Shabbir Ahmed son of Muhammad Shafique:

The convict was a member of proscribed organisation. He was involved in attacking armed forces of Pakistan, which resulted in death of Major Adnan and 10 soldiers. He was also involved in kidnapping and slaughtering of four soldiers. The convict admitted his offences before the Magistrate and the trial court. He was awarded death sentence.

Umara Khan son of Ahmed Khan:

The convict was a member of proscribed organisation. He was involved in attacking armed forces of Pakistan, which resulted in death of three soldiers. He was also involved in destruction of Government Girls Primary School, Hazara.

He was found in possession of fire-arm and explosives. The convict admitted his offences before the Magistrate and the trial court. He was awarded death sentence.

Tahir Ali son of Syed Nabi:

The convict was a member of proscribed organisation. He was involved in attacking Armed Forces of Pakistan, which resulted in death of two soldiers. The convict admitted his offences before the Magistrate and the trial court. He was awarded death sentence.

Aftab ud Din son of Farrukh Zada:

The convict was a member of proscribed organisation. He was involved in attacking law enforcement agency, which resulted in death of a police official and injuries to another. He was found in possession of fire-arm and explosives. The convict admitted his offences before the Magistrate and the trial court. He was awarded death sentence.