ARIFWALA:-Chairman Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will address a public meeting in Sahiwal on Wednesday (today). According to PPP leader Rafaqat Ali Ghaouri, Chairman Bilawal Bhutto will address the public meeting for which all preparations have been made. He informed that PPP Punjab leadership will also will also attended the public meeting in great number.This news was published in The Nation newspaper. Read complete newspaper of 20-Sep-2017 here.
Bilawal addresses Sahiwal public meeting today
