Five workers die as roof

caves in after blast

SHEIKHUPURA (Staff Reporter): Five workers lost their lives and four others suffered injuries when roof of a workshop in an auto factory caved in here on Tuesday. The police and Rescue 1122 confirmed the incident occurred in Asia Auto Rickshaw manufacturing factory located on Sheikhupura-Lahore Road. According to rescuers and factory workers, dozen labourers were busy working in Asia Auto Rickshaw factory when suddenly a heavy gas cylinder exploded with a bang due to which roof of the workshop collapse. As a result nine labourers got buried under the debris. Other workers of the factory pulled out five labourers including Waqas, Sadiq and Kashif dead while four others sustained multiple injuries, two of them critical, and were rushed to DHQ Hospital. The rescuers informed that the victims were busy welding auto rickshaws bodies when the gas cylinder exploded. The Factory Area Police have started investigation.

JUBILATION FIRE CLAIMS LIFE

A man died of bullet injuries in jubilation fire at a wedding procession in Kot Pindi Das on Tuesday. The marriage party groom Arshad was proceeding to the bride home. On the way, some friends of the groom resorted to jubilation fire. As a result a stray bullet hit a man identified as Irfan who breathed his last on the way to hospital. The Factory area police are looking into the matter.

Woman axes husband

to death for ‘honour’

FAISALABAD(online): A woman allegedly killed her husband and critically injured his girlfriend in the name of honour in a village of Jaranwala here on Tuesday. According to police, Ruqaiya turned furious when she allegedly spotted a stranger woman with her husband and hit him with axe. As a result her husband was critically injured and later died on the spot. The accused told to police that her husband had stopped giving her money to meet daily expenses. He was also neglecting to discharge his family responsibilities. She was having doubt on his husband that he had illicit relations with unidentified woman. And today she spotted both of them together and could not control her so she killed his husband and critically injured her husband girlfriend she added. The police have shifted the body to hospital for autopsy and injured girl for treatment. Police have also registered the case and arrested the accused lady.

Woman battered

to death, son injured

OKARA (Staff Reporter): A man with the help of his son battered his sister to death and injured her son with batons here on Tuesday. According police, the incident occurred in Mohallah Lalu Jasrai, Depalpur. Allah Rakha Qureshi had a quarrel with his sister Akbari Bibi over some dispute at which Allah Rakha turned furious and started beating his sister and her son Mirthu with batons. His wife and sons Rizwan and Bilal also fell on Akbari and her son with sticks. Resultantly, Akbari and her sustained critical injuries and were rushed to hospital but the woman succumbed to her injuries on the way. The Depalpur City Police have registered a case.

Expats’ family robbed

of life savings

SIALKOT (Staff Reporter): Six masked dacoits on Tuesday decamped with two kilogrammes of gold ornaments, huge money and valuables from the house of a landlord in broad daylight in village Paktaal-Sabzpeer, Pasrur tehsil. The dacoits stormed into the house by climbing the outer walls with the help of a ladder. They held all the family members including women and children at gunpoint and started looting. The bandits made off with gold ornaments weighing 2 kilogramme worth Rs10 million, US$ 35,000, Rs3 million in cash, five laptops, 10 mobile phones, one rifle, two pistols and other valuables after locking the family persons in separate rooms. Police said that the total worth of the looted gold ornaments, cash and other valuables was stated to be Rs20 million. The two sons of landlord Nawaz are settled in the US since long.

Three of same family

killed in collision

SARGODHA (Staff Reporter): Three member of same family died in collision between a car and dumper truck near village Ajnala on Bhalwal-Sargodha Road on Tuesday. According to rescue sources, a car coming from Bhalwal to Sargodha collided with a speeding dumper truck near village Ajnala. Resultantly, Waseem, his wife Shehnaz and son Tariq died while two others got injuries. The injured and dead bodies were rushed to hospital. The deceased Waseem, belonging to Darya Khan, Bhakkar District, is learnt to be an employee of the Punjab Prison Department.

Trader guns down

son on monetary row

SIALKOT (Staff Reporter): A trader gunned down his son over a monetary dispute in Sambrial city here on Tuesday. According to police, local trader Muhammad Aslam shot dead his son Kashif over a monetary dispute. The police have arrested the accused and registered a case against him. In another incident, two motorcyclists identified as Muhammad Afzal,35, and 22-year-old Jawad Hussain died when their motorcycles collided due to speeding in bordering village Saidpur here. Rescue 1122 Sialkot shifted the dead bodies to local hospital for autopsy.