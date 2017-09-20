ABBOTTABAD - An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) on Tuesday indicted 57 suspects in Mashal Khan murder case and rejected the bail applications of 17 accused in the case.

Justice Fazal Subhan of ATC Abbottabad, after hearing the arguments of both sides, rejected the bail of the accused. The judge ordered to shift the case to Central Jail Haripur, where the hearings will now take place on a day-to-day basis.

On this occasion, Mashal's father Iqbal Khan and a large number of people from Mardan were also present.

Mashal Khan, a journalism student at Abdul Wali Khan University in Mardan, was brutally killed by a violent mob on April 13, which had accused him of blasphemy.

Police registered cases against the arrested accused in Mahsal Khan case, including Sajid Ali, Wajid Malang, Asif Ali, Waleed Ayub, Syed Wajid Ali, Mujeeb Ullah, Sajjad Ali, Urfanullah, Nasrullah, Syed Abbas, Aziz Khan, Atif Munsif, Fazeelat Jan, Muhammad Asif Khan, Sahibzada Muhammad Sohaib, Anas Ali, Zeeshan Khan and others.