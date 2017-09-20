ISLAMABAD - The Accountability Court on Tuesday refused to issue arrest warrants for ousted prime minister Nawaz Sharif and his children as they did not turn up for the first hearing of NAB references.

As Nawaz Sharif and his family members skipped the court proceedings, judge Mohammad Bashir resummoned the accused on September 26th.

The court expressed its displeasure over non-compliance of its orders but adopted restraint by stopping short of issuing arrest warrants of the accused including former premier Nawaz Sharif.

The court directed that the summons should be sent to the London residence of Sharif family as well as the same should also be put on display at the main entrance of their Raiwind residence.

At the outset of the court proceedings a report on serving of court summon orders to Nawaz Sharif, his three children and son-in-law by the prosecutor was presented.

He informed the court that they were not allowed to enter the residence complex of Sharif family at Jati Umra and they had to hand over the court orders to the security officials at the main entrance.

The prosecutor said that the security in-charge did not take the summon orders for Hussain and Hassan Nawaz Sharif claiming that they were barred by them not to take any court order or summon.

The judge, Mohammad Bashir, expressed displeasure over the non-compliance of the summon order by the accused, and cautioned that such indifference towards court orders would not be tolerated in the future.

The NAB prosecutor prayed before the court for issuance of bailable arrest warrants of the accused including Nawaz Sharif, his sons Hassan and Hussain Nawaz, daughter Maryam Nawaz Sharif and son-in-Law Captain (retired) Safdar, but the court turned down the plea and directed for issuance of fresh summons to the accused, which should be sent to their London residence and also be put on display at the main gates of their residences in Raiwind.

The accused were not either represented by their counsel in the three corruption references filed in the NAB Court Islamabad.

However, political assistant to former prime minister Senator Asif Kirmani was present and informed the court that the family was in London in connection with the medical treatment of Begum Kalsoom Nawaz and he did not know when they would be back.

He further informed that the doctors had suggested another surgery to Kalsoom Nawaz and it was not clear when she would undergo the surgery and till then the family would stay there.

The court issued fresh summon orders to the accused to appear before the court on September 26 and join the trial in the three references filed against them.

A source in the PML-N informed The Nation that so far no final decision on joining the court proceedings or otherwise was decided by the Sharif family but they would unlikely to appear in person before the court and the decision to appoint some counsel in these cases is also yet to be taken.

The Sharif family had not joined the NAB investigation into these corruption references and despite repeated notices to them none of the accused in these references joined the investigation team and the NAB authorities have to unilaterally file the references based on the probe conducted by the Joint Investigation Team in the Panama Papers case, which culminated in the disqualification of Nawaz Sharif as prime minister and member National Assembly.

Legal experts said that in case of Sharifs noncompliance of court orders on the next date of hearing, the judge could issue their bailable arrest warrants, which could turn into non-bailable in case of their further abstaining court proceedings.

Later, while talking to media persons, Senator Asif Kirmani said that he had informed the court that Nawaz Sharif along with his children was in London where his spouse Begum Kalsoom Nawaz was under treatment and had undergone a major surgery.

Kirmani said that the court had accepted his request to defer the hearing and again issued the summons for Sharif family to appear on September 26.

“I will convey the court orders to the Sharif family. I don’t know when they will return home,” Kirmani said, adding that doctors have suggested more surgeries to Begum Kalsoom and would not know how much time the family have to stay there.

The references filed against Nawaz Sharif and his children included Avenfield properties (Flat No16 and 16-A, 17 and 17-A, Avenfield House, Park Lane, London, United Kingdom), Azizia Steel Mills and Hill Metal Company, Jeddah and Flagship Investment Limited comprising 16 offshore companies owned by the Sharif family.

All these references were framed on the direction of the Supreme Court verdict handed down in the light of the investigation done by the Joint Investigation Team (JIT) in the Panama Papers case against the Sharif family.

Former premier Nawaz Sharif, who was disqualified by the apex court in Panama Papers case, along with his two sons is in London in connection with the treatment of her ailing spouse Begum Kalsoom Nawaz, while Maryam Nawaz also flew to London on Monday morning along with her husband Captain (retired) Mohammad Safdar and their daughter to inquire after the health of her mother.

