OKARA - The district & session judge (D&SJ) has categorised all the 24 courts at Okara for different kinds of cases to speed up the provision of justice.

Briefing the media about the case management plan, D&SJ Bedar Bakht said that at the district headquarters the multi-faced criminal cases would be heard at the D&SJ court. The murder cases proceedings would be taken up by the specialised courts consisting of additional sessions judges (ASJ) including Muhammad Mushtaq, Hafiz Rizwan Aziz and Nouman Naeem. Specialised cases of drugs proceedings would be held in the court of ASJ Anjum Mumtaz Malik.

Two courts of ASJs Mumtaz Ahmad Dogar and Raheela Umar had been specified for appellate work. For the hearing of the government cases two courts of first class civil judges Zaheer Ahmad and Sarwar Ali have been formed. The Wapda-related cases would be taken up by civil judge M Rafiq and the Sui gas-related cases by ASJ Nadeem Anjum.

Four courts of civil judges Muzaffar Hussain Mughal, Azhar Farid Chishti, Asif Nawaz and Naveeda Kanwal had been fixed for regular civil cases. For the guardian and family cases, 2 courts of senior civil judge/guardian judge Shahnshah Raza Kamal and Anam Naeem would work. Senior Civil Judge-Judicial Malik Naeem Shoukat’s court would be entrusted with different category cases including overseas, education boards, colleges, university, NADRA, federal trust, foreigners, municipal committee, union councils and rent related matters.

For the criminal cases, 6 magisterial courts of Humeera Muzaffar, Sidra Aneeq, Afsheen Bilal, Rizwan Ali Bhatti, Muhammad Ashraf and Hassan Dilbar have been categorised. The D&SJ said that under the new management plan of the cases, the daily audit sheets and judgments would be written on the light cream colour/light yellow papers. All the courts had also been allotted with numbers, he said. The judges during court proceedings would wear special gown and the rest of the courts staff would be in special uniform as directed by the Lahore High Court, he said.