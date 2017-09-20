Bailable arrest warrants for Finance Minister Ishaq Dar have been issued by the accountability court today.

He failed to show up during proceedings in NAB references.

Protocol officer Fazal Dad told the court that Ishaq Dar was in London and wont be able to appear for the hearing.

By 25th September the concerned authorities have been ordered to present Dar before the court.

National Accountability bureau (NAB) had submitted references against the ousted prime minister Nawaz Sharif and his sons Hassan Nawaz and Hussain Nawaz after removing the objections raised by the Registrar Office of the Accountability Court on September 8.