MIRPUR (AJK) - A three-member delegation of the KfW - a German financial institution - called on Wapda Chairman Muzammil Hussain at the Wapda House.

The matters relating to financial assistance for Wapda projects in water and hydropower sectors were discussed during the meeting, sources told this correspondent.

The delegation was led by Dr Frank Albert, Division Chief, Infrastructure and Financial Sector. Speaking on the occasion, the Wapda chairman said that funds provided by the international financial institutions including KfW were vital for the construction of water and hydropower projects to cope with increasing requirements of water and electricity in the country.

He appreciated the financial support of KfW in implementation of Wapda projects and hoped that the mutual cooperation will further strengthen for future projects. Referring to the long standing cooperation between KfW and Wapda, Dr Frank Albert said that their institution was pleased for being partner in the progress of Pakistan through development of water and hydropower resources. He said that KfW would continue its support for development of water and hydropower sectors in Pakistan.

KfW is providing funds for four Wapda projects ie Keyal Khwar Hydropower Project, Rehabilitation of Warsak Hydropower Project, Glacier Monitoring Research Centre and Harpo Hydropower Project.

Later, Sindh Agriculture University (SAU) Tando Jam Vice Chancellor Dr Mujeebuddin Memon met with the Wapda chairman. The issues concerning water conservation, water logging and cropping patterns were discussed in the meeting. On the occasion, the chairman said that the cooperation between SAU and Wapda would help promote more productive use of land and water resources.

An MoU exists between SAU and Wapda to support research and exchange of technical expertise leading to sustainable development of land and water resources in Pakistan.