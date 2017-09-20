ISLAMABAD - Estranged Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) MNA Ayesha Gulalai on Tuesday rejected the PTI allegations against her as wrong, baseless and misleading, and said she did not violate party discipline.

Gulalai in her written reply submitted to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) in the disqualification reference filed against her by the PTI for violating party discipline, maintained the reference had been filed to pressurise her over the harassment allegations.

A four-member bench headed by Justice (retired) Ghaffar Soomro heard the case during which, Gulalai submitted that the reference filed against her was based on malafide intent and was an attempt to distract attention from the harassment issue.

Gulalai’s counsel Barrister Masroor filed her reply to the ECP notice saying the allegations levelled against the lawmaker in the reference were “baseless”.

She also rejected the PTI allegations that she had violated party discipline by not attending the National Assembly session on August 1st when the Lower House elected new Leader of the House.

Gulalai said that she did not attend the election of the prime minister as she was not well.

When the ECP asked the PTI’s counsel Sikandar Mohmand advocate for evidence, he informed the commission that the party had documentary evidence against Gulalai. On this, the ECP sought documents from the PTI counsel in support of the party's reference against the MNA and adjourned the hearing till 26th of this month.

Later, while talking to newsmen, Gulalai said there was no place for an ideological worker in the PTI.

She said that everyone should respect national institutes.

Gulalai slammed the PTI chief, Imran Khan, saying his attitude towards party women was “inappropriate and questionable”. When she raised her voice in this regard, he got registered fake cases against her, she alleged.

Gulalai questioned how Imran Khan would root out corruption when he himself was surrounded by corrupt people. She alleged the money earned through corruption and land-grabbing was used in the campaign for NA-120.

Gulalai said that she felt deeply sorry for Dr Yasmeen Rashid who lost NA-120 by-election to PML-N’s Begum Kalsoom Nawaz. National Assembly Speaker Ayaz Sadiq had sent the reference to the ECP to decide it within 30 days in accordance with the law.

The PTI chief, Imran Khan, had requested the speaker to send the disqualification reference to the ECP to de-seat her from MNA seat for violating the party discipline by not participating in voting for the PTI’s nominated candidate Sheikh Rasheed in the election for the Prime Minister’s Office.

Gulalai came under media limelight after she announced to leave the party and accused the PTI chief of misogyny and sending her inappropriate text messages. She also alleged that the women were “not respected” in the PTI and she had quit over differences with the party leadership.

All charges have been dismissed by the PTI.

Gulalai was sent a show cause notice after the press conference to explain her actions but she failed to respond.

The party sent a final notice to Gulalai, a copy of which was also sent to the ECP and National Assembly speaker.

On Thursday, Ayesha Gulalai announced to form a splinter group within the PTI.

She said Akbar S Babar, Justice Wajih and some MPAs were ready to join forces with her.

“We will soon hold a meeting to decide the future course of action, and give a date for a rally,” Gulalai said.

She said people such as Nazar Gondal, Babar Awan, Firdous Ashiq Awan and Aleem Khan had occupied the PTI and Imran Khan had handed over party matters to all the corrupt people ignoring the workers who ran the party since 1996.

Gulalai said that the Khyber-Paktunkhwa Chief Minister, Pervez Khattak, was a corrupt man and the Ehtesab Commission would not be able to operate in the province in his presence.