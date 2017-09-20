TOBA TEK SINGH- Archbishop of Uppsala and primate of the Church of Sweden Ms Antji Jackelen inaugurated the newly constructed building of 116-year-old Christian Church at Chak 424 JB Montgomery, Gojra on Tuesday.

Punjab Human Rights and Minority Affairs Minister Khalil Tahir Sandhu, who accompanied the first lady archbishop of Europe, told in his speech on the occasion that more than Rs 200 million had been spent on the expansion and construction of new building of the historic church. He added that the money was collected from the Christian community of the village on self-help basis. He told the gathering that the implementation of 5 percent job quota for the minorities was in progress while at present there were 68 minority officers serving on important posts in the province.

Ms Antji Jackelen praised the spirit of the Christian community of the village for spending the required funds from their own resources. She said Pakistan was a peaceful country and she was happy over the love given to him during her visit to Pakistan. Bishops of Lahore, Peshawar, Sialkot and secretary Churches of Pakistan were also present.

Murder accused charge-sheeted

SARGODHA- All of four accused in the 20 people’s murder case have been charge-sheeted by Anti Terrorism Court here on Tuesday.

Twenty people had been murdered at the shrine of Sufi Mohammad Ali in village 95/North on April 1, 2017. Police had produced the accused including shrine custodian Abdul Waheed and his three co-accused Kashif, Asif and Zafar before the ATC in stringent security arrangements. The court indicted accused persons and copies of charge sheet were provided for their lawyers. The honorable court adjourned the hearing of the case till October 9, 2017.

The police had filed a case against custodian Abdul Waheed of that shrine and arrested him with his three accomplices and were sent to jail.