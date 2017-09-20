Supreme Court of Pakistan has accepted National Accountability Court (NAB)'s appeal regarding Hudaibiya Paper Mills case for hearing, reported Waqt News.

Earlier, NAB filed appeal regarding Hudaibiya Paper Mills case in Supreme Court today.

The watchdog has appealed from the top court to repeal High Court's verdict and allow the institution to reopen the case and allow further investigation under latest evidences.

New evidences have been found in JIT report and Supreme Court should accept the case for hearing, NAB stated.

NAB has Nawaz Sharif, Shahbaz Sharif and Hamza Shahbaz as adverse party in its petition.

On September 15th, NAB Spokesperson Asim Ali Nawazish confirmed to The Nation that the Bureau will approach the SC for filing of a Civil Petition for Leave to Appeal (CPLA) in the Hudaibiya Paper Mills case.

Mian Sharif, Nawaz Sharif, Shehbaz Sharif, Abbas Sharif, Maryam Nawaz, Hussain Nawaz, Hamza Shehbaz and Ishaq Dar had been accused of receiving ill-gotten money in the case.

The SC during the hearing of Panama Papers case had asked NAB Chairman Qamar Zama Chaudhry to file an appeal in the case but the chairman held his ground arguing that he had taken a right decision of not filing an appeal against the Sharifs.

However, after the Joint Investigation Team report, a change of hearts was observed in NAB and its high-ups decided to go for a time barred appeal in the Hudaibiya case because - according to the Bureau - new materials had surfaced in the case.

According to the documents available with The Nation, NAB chairman chaired a meeting on July 20 at NAB headquarters and discussed all options regarding filing of appeal in the Hudaibiya Mills case and also the JIT report in the Panama Papers case.