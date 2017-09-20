SIALKOT - The Punjab Rangers defused a high intensity Indian mortar shell found in Sialkot border village Gadiyaal-Bajwat here on Tuesday.

According to the local officials, the local people found the Indian shell and informed the Punjab Rangers. Later, the technical experts of the Punjab Rangers defused the shell.

The officials added that the shell was fired by the Indian Border Security Forces (BSF) during their recent spell of unprovoked shelling on Sialkot border villages in Phookaliyaan-Bajwat sector along the Sialkot Working Boundary here, but it could not explode.