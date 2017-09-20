Interior Minister Ahsan Iqbal says peace has been restored in the country due to matchless sacrifices rendered by the law enforcing agencies (LEAs), reported Radio Pakistan.

Addressing passing out parade at Frontier Constabulary training center in Shabqadar near Charsadda on Wednesday, he said the country has achieved great successes in the war against terror.

Ahsan Iqbal said defense of the country is connected with economic development which needs peace and stability.

He said the international news weeks are now considering Pakistan as the fast developing economy of the region.

The Interior Minister lauded the role of Frontier Constabulary in restoring peace in the country.

Ahsan Iqbal said Frontier Constabulary is being equipped with modern weapons for better performance.

He said the Pakistani forces are playing a vital role in the United Nations peace missions in different countries.

Our Peshawar correspondent reports from Shabqadar that nine hundred twenty-six recruits participated in the parade.

Earlier, Ahsan Iqbal inspected the parade. He also gave away trophies to the outstanding recruits.