SIALKOT/SARGODHA - The ruling Ittehad Founders Group has made a clean sweep in the annual elections of Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) held here on Tuesday.

Ittehad Group clinched all the five seats of SCCI Executive Committee from Corporate Class and Associate Class by knocking out rival Democratic Founders Group with heavy mandate of the votes.

The Ittehad Groups candidates Waqas Akram Awan, Jehangir Iqbal, Abdul Ghafur Butt, Ijaz and Waseem were elected as the members of SCCI Executive Committee from Associate Class by defeating rival Democratic Founders Group.

On Monday, Ittehad Group’s candidates Khawaja Masud Akhtar, Amir Hamid Bhatti, Sheikh Tariq Soni, Naeem Javaid and Arslan Sheikh were elected as the members of SCCI Executive Committee from Corporate Class.

However, Democratic Founders Group could not win even a single seat out of the above mentioned 10 seats.

On the contrary, the Founders Group made a clean sweep in Sargodha Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) annual elections. Polling continued from 9am to 5pm on Tuesday for Corporate Class. According to SCCI sources, the Founders Group won all 11 seats and defeated Shaheen group. Founders’ group candidate Sheikh Naveed Iqbal obtained 115 votes; Abdul Khaliq 113; Imran Paracha 120; Abdul Sami Sahni 106; Nasir Mehmood 110; Sheikh Iqbal 99; Sheikh Arshad Paracha 71; Yaqoob 55; Haroon Rashid 45; Fakhar Javeed 41; and M Saeed succeeded with 39 votes. Elections for Associate Class will be held on today.