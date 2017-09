ISLAMABAD: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has denied reports that were circulating on media that the Bureau has written a letter to State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), asking for freezing Finance Minister Ishaq Dar’s assets.

According to NAB sources, No letter was written to SBP or any other institution to freeze Dar’s assets. If it would be needed NAB would move to court, as assets can be frozen only on court’s order.