ISLAMABAD - Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah Tuesday said there was no confrontation with the centre.

Speaking at a ‘meet the press’ programme here at the National Press Club, Murad Ali Shah said the federal government should itself spend money on the projects in the Sindh province if it did not want to provide funds to the provincial government.

Opposition Leader in the National Assembly Khurshid Shah, Sindh Information Minister Nasir Hussain Shah and Pakistan People’s Party leader Mustfa Nawaz Khokhar also attend the programme.

Murad Ali Shah said the PPP wanted development in Sindh. “If they don’t trust us, they can spend on their own. We will tell them the projects. We have no confrontation with the government,” he added. He said the centre was not ready to listen to the Sindh government’s proposals. “This is unfortunate,” he added.

The Sindh CM said it was decided in the meeting of the Council of Common Interests that provincial revenue results will be released to the public.

“If my province achieves the target or brings more money, we should get incentives. Same is good for all the sides. We should be given targets. The PPP approved the seventh National Finance Commission award but after seven years, this federal government has not been able to pass another NFC award,” he said.

He said the Sindh Assembly passed a bill to discourage forced conversions but the Governor refused to sign it. “We will bring it back with some changes,” he said.

To a question, he said the Sindh government had started work on four residential blocks in Thar with an estimate of Rs4 billion. He said the civil court closed the Aisha Bawani College in haste which affected studies of the students.

He said it was the issue of 2,400 students who were studying there in two shifts. Earlier, a lower court had ordered to seal the college on Aisha Bawani Trust’s petition but the Sindh High Court suspended the order of the lower court and ordered to get it reopened.

He said the Sindh government had proposed to use coal for power production but the centre did not respond well. “The whole world is using coal and when we suggested to exploit the resource, they claim it is hazardous for environment,” he said.

He said the census results were hard to understand as they provided details of the population. “They should give us details of the blocks,” he added.

The chief minister said the court had exceeded jurisdiction on the service of Inspector General Police. Opposition Leader Khurshid Shah said Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and Foreign Minister Khawaja Mohammed Asif had vindicated the views of US President Donald Trump when they suggested “to clean our own house.”

“If this is the truth, why did not they speak about it for the last four years. Former interior minister (Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan) is also responsible. This is also failure of our foreign policy,” he added. He said Abbasi and Asif had provided the enemies with an opportunity for an anti-Pakistan propaganda.

The opposition leader told that he had held one meeting with the ruling party over the issue of appointment of new National Accountability Bureau chief.

The PPP leader said he had requested nominations for the post from the prime minister and other opposition parties. He said the new NAB chairman would be acceptable to all and have a clean past.

To a question, he said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf and other opposition parties do not have the required numbers to bring their own opposition leader.

“The Jamaat Islami and Sheikh Rashid Ahmed are not supporting them. We have at least 58 members (in the National Assembly) with us, so it is difficult for them (to replace the opposition leader),” he said.

He said that collision among the institutions will be dangerous but some ministers’ statements hinted “something is surely wrong.”

Sindh Information Minister Nasir Hussain Shah said the PPP had always supported the freedom of expression and had stood with the journalists in difficult times.

He said the Sindh govt was supporting the journalists’ organisations in the province as well as in other parts of the country.

“In Sindh we are providing insurance facility as well as housing facilities to the journalists,” he added. In the end, Murad Ali Shah presented a cheque of Rs10 million as donation for the National Press Club. He also promised to make the donation an annual feature.

Meanwhile, former President Asif Ali Zardari said Mir Murtaza Bhutto endured the rigours of exile, the tormenting of his mother and sister and witnessed the assassination of his father and his younger brother but stood by his principles and refused to compromise with the dictatorship.

In a message on the eve of 21st death anniversary of Mir Murtaza Bhutto, he said the mysterious circumstances of his assassination and the subsequent murder under equally suspicious circumstances of investigating officer lent credence to the suspicion that it was a sinister plot to kill a Bhutto and also blame another Bhutto for it.