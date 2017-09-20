MULTAN-Senior politician Makhdoom Javed Hashmi has said that the country once again needs Kalsoom Nawaz and her elevation as Prime Minister will not be an expression of no-confidence on Shahid Khaqan Abbasi.

Addressing a news conference here at Multan Press Club on Tuesday, he anticipated that the 2018 elections would also be won by the PML-N. He said that Kalsoom Nawaz should immediately return to the country and take command into her hands. He said that the NA-120 by-election took place in good conditions, adding that it was tradition of by-polls that the turnout would remain low. He said that he fought for democracy in every nook and corner of the country and contested election from the same constituency 41 years ago.

He said that a scientific formula was introduced to divide the vote of PML-N. He pointed out that the religious vote was separated in NA-120 by-poll under a pre-planned strategy. “Earlier, the religious vote including that of Hafiz Saeed’s supporters was polled in favour of Nawaz Sharif,” he added. He suggested to the political parties to let the election remain an election and refrain from making attempts to keep everything under their hold. He said that the religious parties got united in 1970 and 1977 but failed to achieve anything. He suggested to the religious parties to keep themselves away from election process.

He further pointed out that the PPP and JI got very little vote which was regrettable. He added that the PPP took birth in the same area and died here too. “It’s the loss of federation. Federal parties should not deteriorate to this level. It will benefit the enemy of the country,” he noted. He said that the PTI should emerge as a big party.

He said that Pakistan was passing through a highly critical situation and certain circles should refrain from talking of weakening parliament. He said that Nawaz Sharif was expelled in the name of Panama, adding that everyone utilised Supreme Court for achieving his goals. He maintained that the judges failed to exhibit independence in their verdicts, adding that Supreme Court’s such verdicts reflected partiality. He pointed out that many of the existing judges took oath during Musharraf regime. “I am telling you as an eye witness that Ziaul Haq ordered judges to hang Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto. Justice Nasim Hassan Shah has also told that the judges were under pressure for hanging Bhutto,” he added. He said that Ziaul Haq had warned that he would set up a military court if the judges refused to hang Bhutto.

Quoting a statement of Army Chief in which he pointed out that the country did not have foreign minister for four years, Hashmi said that such thing should not be discussed publicly. “Army Chief is our commander. He should guide the nation, which is already divided,” he added. He pointed out that the country did not have a foreign minister during Bhutto regime too.

He criticised Imran Khan and said that he was dividing his party. He declared that he would tell the nation all the things which were said by Imran Khan. He said that today even a common man knew that Imran Khan could not contest election. He said that he had many secrets of Imran khan and if Khan permitted to disclose them, he would tell the nation all the secrets.

He said that the country was passing through a critical stage and it would either lead the world or beaten up like Spain. “I ask all political parties, Tahirul Qadri and Hafiz Saeed to exhibit unity,” he asserted. He lashed out at NAB and said that they made wrong cases and then failed to prove them. He challenged NAB to prove anything against Zardari.