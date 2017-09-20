ISLAMABAD - A high-level meeting held at the Ministry of Interior was informed on Tuesday that as many as 32,720 additional troops would be deployed across the country to maintain law and order during Muharram.

Interior Minister Ahsan Iqbal chaired a high-level meeting at the ministry to review security arrangements for Muharram that was attended by high ups from the security agencies, officials from the provincial police as well as home departments.

The participants were also told that a control centre had been set up at the Ministry of Interior that would coordinate with the provincial administration of all provinces to maintain law and order situation during the month.

The meeting decided that aerial monitoring would be undertaken in the threat-prone areas during the processions of Ashura.

The minister has issued directions to the law enforcement agencies to make concerted efforts for ensuring foolproof security to the Muharram processions and majalis, a spokesperson of the ministry said. Iqbal said that eminent scholars must propagate the message of peace from the platform of mosques and urged them to cooperate with the government in countering any bid to fume sectarian violence.

In this connection, the law enforcement agencies and the local administrations should forge strong coordination with the prominent scholars of Pakistan. The interior minister directed the security agencies to monitor the activities of proscribed outfits and those who misuse loudspeakers to spread hatred and dissension among the people of Pakistan on sectarian grounds.

Ahsan also noted that internal rifts became the leading factor behind the downfall of great powers in history. While emphasising the importance of community policing, he said that it was need of the hour to mobilise community policing at all levels by promoting a sense of responsibility among the citizens.

He also directed the law enforcement agencies to conduct combing operations and surveys in order to identify and apprehend miscreant elements.

Separately, Ambassador of Saudi Arabia in Pakistan Nawaf Saeed al-Maliki called on the Interior Minister Ahsan Iqbal here in Islamabad, said a statement issued by the Ministry of Interior.

In the meeting, the interior minister said that Pakistan and Saudi Arabia enjoyed cordial relations based upon the deep-rooted religious and cultural grounds.

He stressed that it was the need of the hour to further cement cooperation between the two countries in the economic sector.

On regional situation, the interior minister stated that Pakistan and Saudi Arabia were committed to play a crucial role in the establishment of peace in the region.

He added that radicalisation had posed a dire challenge to the whole Muslim world and they had to defeat it through collective effort.

The ambassador commended the sacrifices rendered by Pakistan in the war against terrorism and extremism.

He also remarked that the CPEC would bring abundant benefits for the whole Muslim world.