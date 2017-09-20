Islamabad - Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa said on Tuesday that Pakistan Army was the most battle-hardened force in the world due to its highest standard of physical fitness, professionalism and motivation of officers and men who face challenges dauntlessly.

According to the ISPR, the COAS said this while addressing the audience of the final of 5th COAS Young Soldiers Inter Central PACES (Physical Agility and Combat Efficiency System) Championship held at Baloch Regimental Centre Abbottabad.

It said that Gen Bajwa appreciated the participants of the competition and trainers for achieving very high standards of physical fitness and professionalism.

The COAS also awarded prizes to the winners. A total of 532 contestants from 23 regimental centres participated in the event.

Engineer Center team won the 5th Army PACES Championship while the Baloch Centre team won the 2nd position in the competition. Sapper Sanat Ullah won the overall best player award of the competition by securing 2,798 marks and Sepoy Muhammad Adil secured the 2nd position by securing 2785 marks.

In individual matches, Sepoy Muhammad Rizwan Abbas secured the first position in 3.2 kilometers run by covering the distance in 10.7 minutes.

Sepoy Muhammad Yaqoob did 102 pull-ups to clinch the 1st position. Sapper Majid Ali secured the first position in sit up match by doing 1131 sit-ups.

Sepoy Muhammad Adil did 1457 push-ups to secure the first position and recruit Muhammad Asees Iqbal won the first position by completing the combat efficiency test in 49.22 seconds and breaking the previous international Chinese record of 50.07 seconds.

Earlier, on arrival in Abbottabad, the Army chief was received by Inspector General Training and Evaluation Lt-Gen Hidayat Ur Rehman and Lt-Gen Nadeem Raza, Commander 10 Corps.

Meanwhile, the COAS also visited Engineers Centre Risalpur on Tuesday and installed Lt-Gen Javed Mahmood Bukhari as Colonel Commandant of Corps of Engineers.

The COAS pinned the badges of rank at the ceremony. Lt-Gen Javed Bukhari had the honour to be the sword of honour of his PMA course awarded has the extraordinary record of service and contributions to the service.

The Gen served as Brigade Commander as well as GOC Swat. A large number of serving and retired officers attended the ceremony.

While talking to the audience, the COAS praised contributions of Engineers Corps towards the nation building, natural calamities, and operations.

He said that the Engineers Corps has much to take pride in their contributions towards defence and development of the motherland.