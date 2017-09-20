ISLAMABAD - Minister for Defence Production Rana Tanveer Hussain has expressed the confidence that the Pak-UK relations would continue to evolve based on principles of mutual respect, shared common interest and understanding of each other's perspectives.

Talking to State Minister of Trade Policy of the UK Greg Hands who called on him in Rawalpindi on Tuesday, Hussain said that Pakistan considered UK a close friend and genuine development partner.

He highlighted that over 1.3 million strong Pakistani diaspora in the UK and 80,000 British nationals in Pakistan act as a bridge between the two countries. The federal minister said that frequent interactions have been useful in coordinating our approaches to various bilateral regional and international issues.

Meanwhile, Federal Minister for Defence Khurram Dastgir-Khan paid a courtesy call on Rana Tanveer Hussain in his office on Tuesday. The federal minister for defence production welcomed Khan and wished him good luck for his responsibilities as defence minister.

Both ministers agreed to have close cooperation between the two ministries.