ISLAMABAD: National Assembly was informed today that Pakistan is in close contact with South Asian countries to host SAARC summit as soon as possible.

This has been stated by Foreign Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif in a written reply to the National Assembly.

The Foreign Minister said the postponement of 19th SAARC summit, which was scheduled to take place in Islamabad in November 2015, was not only disappointing for Pakistan but it was also a blow to the collective development of the region.

He said Pakistan remains steadfast in its commitment to regional cooperation and connectivity for promoting peace and accelerating the pace of economic development.

Khawaja Asif said Pakistan has been following a policy to have friendly relations with the member countries of SAARC.