Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader and former Interior Minister Chaudhary Nisar stated that Pakistan should establish a fund to help Rohingya Muslims.

While addressing in National Assembly Nisar urged the assembly members to give their monthly pay for Rohingya fund. "The Myanmar government is killing the Rohingya Muslims as they are being killed by hatchets," he said.

Former Interior Minister further urged the government to call an OIC meeting on Rohingya issue and raised it at international level.

Furthermore, National Assembly passed the resolution against atrocities against Rohingya Muslims. The resolution was presented by Federal Law Minister in the house.

The resolution urged United Nation to take action against the brutalities against Muslims in Myanmar.