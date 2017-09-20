Pakistan and the United States have agreed to stay engaged with a constructive approach to achieve shared objectives of peace, stability and economic prosperity in the region, reported Radio Pakistan.

The consensus was evolved during a meeting between Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi US Vice President Mike Pence on the sidelines of UN General Assembly session in New York Wednesday.

The two leaders held discussions in a cordial atmosphere.

Both sides discussed issues relating to bilateral relationship as well as peace and stability in Afghanistan and the region.

Prime Minister shared Pakistan’s concern and views with regard to the US strategy for South Asia.

Both sides agreed to work together to carry forward the relationship, which has been a historic partnership for the last seven decades.

Pakistan's Foreign Secretary Tehmina Janjua told news men after the meeting that both sides agreed to continue dialogue process for bilateral engagement and for this purpose a US delegation will visit Pakistan next month.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi met Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on the sidelines of the UNGA Session in New York.

The two leaders emphasized that Pakistan and Turkey should continue to attach special focus on enhancing economic cooperation and work together for early finalization of the Free Trade Agreement for boosting the bilateral trade.

The Prime Minister said linkages between people of the two countries had transformed into a strategic partnership that is strengthening with each passing day.

He thanked the Turkish President for Turkey's unflinching support to the struggle of the people of Indian occupied Kashmir.

President Erdogan reaffirmed Turkey's commitment for continued endeavors for strengthening of the mutually beneficial strategic partnership.

They agreed that there was no military solution of the Afghan conflict and efforts should continue for a regional approach for an internal political settlement in Afghanistan through an Afghan-owned and Afghan-led peace process.

Both the leaders agreed on the revival of the Pakistan-Afghanistan-Turkey Trilateral process for promoting lasting peace and stability in Afghanistan.