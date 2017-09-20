LAHORE - A senior pilot has challenged the suspension of his licence by a Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) director without an inquiry.

Captain Amir Hashmi, the former president of Pakistan Airline Pilots Association (PALPA), was facing charges of sleeping during flight Pk-785 on April 26, 2017.

Taking action on the media reports, officiating Director Flight Standards (DFS) Arif Majeed suspended the licence of the said pilot without any enquiry or listening the aggrieved pilot.

Interestingly Captain Arif Majeed, in the end of letter, expressed his designation as Director Flight Standards instead of Officiating Director Flight Standards.

The suspension orders are titled “Finalisation of inquiry in incident Pk-785dated April 26, 2017”, whereas no inquiry was held in this effect.

Amir Hashmi, in a letter addressed to the Aviation secretary, challenged the position of DFS saying, “As per my Information and knowledge, to qualify for the position of a DFS, the candidate must have the experience of Wide Body Jet command.”

“Captain Arif Majeed has neither completed the Pakistan International Airline’s Training syllabus to qualify for the P1 rating of B 777 nor there is any such provision within the CARs that his line training could he waived off due to his position,” the letter further reads.

“Since I was his instructor during Training and a senior Captain of Pakistan International Airline, I feel it is highly” unfair and unsafe” to appoint such a below average, non professional person (his training file may be compared with his partner First Officer who by virtue of his position will he checking pilots having thousands of hours under their belt as wide body captains.

“It is therefore requested that an investigation may be carried out on the appointment of an unqualified person to head the flight standards, and the above letter to be withdrawn till the Departmental Enquiry is complete and a qualified and experienced person is appointed on such an important post,” the letter adds.

Hashmi claimed in the letter that no enquiry was conducted.

The suspended pilot has also pointed out another interesting thing that his suspension letter was addressed to the Director Flight Operations, whereas no such post exists in PIACL.

“Capt Arif Majeed, the signatory of the letter has tried to impersonate himself by writing his Designation as “Director Flight Standards” while as per my information he is not the DFS, therefore, this letter is bogus with malafide intentions and cannot be entertained,” he says.

The ex-PALPA president also approached the Sindh High Court to seek justice. The court, in its order, has said, “PIA will not take any coercive action against the plaintiff on the basis of media reports or some other external pressure, but the entire disciplinary proceeding will be conducted and completed by adopting due process of law.”

When contacted, Amir Hashmi told The Nation that though he has written letter to different authorities, his management has asked him not to speak to media over the issue.

However, sources told The Nation that a departmental enquiry by the employer - PIACL - is still underway, whereas the sudden issuance of such a letter from the regulatory may adversely affect the outcome of the probe.