ISLAMABAD - The Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) on Tuesday awarded ticket to Asad Gulzar Khan to contest NA-4 by-election on October 26th. The seat got vacated by the death of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) lawmaker Gulzar Khan. The PPP co-Chairman, Asif Ali Zardari, instructed party workers and office bearers to work tirelessly to get Asad Gulzar Khan elected on this seat. Meanwhile, the PTI ticket holder from NA-145 Sahiwal Syed Ali Hasnain Naqvi called on Asif Ali Zardari here on Tuesday.