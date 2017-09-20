ISLAMABAD - Minister of State for Information Marriyum Aurangzeb Tuesday said that the fact finding report has been received about the fake ordinance of the Press Council of Pakistan.

Addressing a press conference, she said the report will be made public very soon and those responsible will be brought to justice. She said that the protection of journalists community is top priority of the incumbent governed and the Ministry of Information is only working on two laws related to media, including Access to Information and journalists’ safety. She said no law could be introduced without the approval of Law Division.

She said Director General Internal Publicity Wing Nasir Jamal was involved in the preparation of fake ordinance and he has been removed from the post. She said that Jamal called the Chairman Press Council of Pakistan at his office and issued instructions without the approval of top officials of the ministry.

Marriyum Aurangzeb said the government is working to serve the nation in different sectors and it performed well in last four years under the leadership of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif. She said the incumbent government fulfilled it promises which it had made during the campaign of last general elections. She said the new PM Abbasi is only focusing on development and progress of the country.

She said the present government has taken bold steps to overcome load-shedding and terrorism. She said all law and enforcement agencies played their role to control terrorism under the leadership of former premier Nawaz Sharif. She urged the international community to admire Pakistan’s efforts against terrorism.

She said in NA-120, people also supported this vision and rejected the misleading leaders. She said Pakistan Tehreek Insaf Chief Imran Khan is a liar and the voters of NA-120 rejected his party. She said PML-N served the nation and it would win next general election on the basis of its performance.