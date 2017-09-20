ISLAMABAD - The Supreme Court on Tuesday expressed concern over permission given to the proscribed outfits for contesting election.

Justice Dost Muhammad Khan, a member of the three-judge bench of apex court, said: “There is no system in Pakistan as proscribed parties were allowed to contest elections.” He said the banned parties contested by-election in NA-120 and questioned who patronised them. He said that court would act in accordance with the Constitution and law.

A three-judge bench, headed by Mushir Alam, was hearing an appeal of Mufti Saqib to remove stigma of corrupt practices and cheating people.

According to NAB, Mufti Saqib received Rs26.5 million from 70 people to invest in Modaraba scheme, which proved fake. Mufti Saqib then promised the affectees to allot them plots in Marwa Town, Islamabad, but also failed in his commitment.

NAB started investigation against Mufti in 2015 and in January 2016 filed a reference in the Accountability Court. The court had awarded Mufti Saqib one year sentence and imposed Rs0.1 million fine on him. His co-accused Muhammad Walli returned money to the affectees.

Justice Sajjad Ali Shah questioned why one year and not 14 years sentence was awarded to Mufti as he committed a double fraud. Mufti Saqib’s counsel said that his client had returned money to the affectees, adding no damage was caused to them as the witnesses submitted affidavits in this regard in the trial court.

Justice Sajjad asked why NAB failed to detect the second fraud. Justice Dost said the National Accountability Bureau has become blind and is not performing its duties. Mufti Saqib’s lawyer told that his clients have already undergone the sentence and had been released.

He said the purpose of filing an appeal was to remove stigma. He said Mufti Saqib has taught hundreds of students. Justice Dost questioned what the Mufti had taught to his students, cheating? The counsel said it is not true, and added his client wanted to come clean and honest before his students.

NAB Special Prosecutor General Nasir Mehmood Mughal contended that Mufti Saqib had received money from people for investing in modaraba scandal. When he failed to do this then he promised people to provide plots in the Marwa Town, Islamabad. However, the plots were also not provided to the affectees.

The bench after hearing the arguments dismissed the appeal.