KAMALIA-Dengue is harmful and dangerous but can be prevented by taking simple precautionary measures, said acting Deputy Commissioner Kashif Muhammad Ali.

Chairing a meeting, the DC highlighted the role of media to create awareness among the masses regarding precautions to prevent dengue. He said that dengue awareness programmes would be launched across Punjab including Kamalia tehsil as per directives from the Punjab government. “Citizens should not let water accumulate in their houses and streets, especially in rainy season,” the AC said. He also stressed the need for anti-dengue spray at houses, scrap yards, tire shops, warehouses, plant nurseries, graveyards and residential storerooms. He also asked anti-dengue teams to update survey data on daily basis in this regard.

The meeting was attended by District Monitoring Officer Kashif Nawaz Malik, Toba AC Tabraiz Sadiq Murree, Gojra AC Asif Ali Dogar, Kamalia AC Khalid Mehmood, Pirmahal AC Hafiz Najeeb and health officers