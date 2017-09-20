BAHAWALPUR/ATTOCK - Punjab Minister for Counterterrorism Ayub Khan urged the Ulema and Zakireen to promote the message of peace, brotherhood and tolerance especially during Muharram.

To counter any extremist activity during Youm-e-Aashur’s Majalis and processions, foolproof security arrangements will be made. He added that important processions and Majalis be monitored through CCTV cameras, he directed while presiding over a meeting of Cabinet Sub Committee at Bahawalpur Circuit House.

The provincial minister said that the members of Peace Committee and public representatives cooperate with the security and administrative departments to maintain peace. Timings be followed strictly and all the rules and restrictions be considered during Majalis and processions, he said.

Provincial Minister Jahangir Khanzada said that Muharramul Haram preaches the lesson of peace, tolerance and brotherhood. The people participating in Majalis and mourning processions be identified completely and special attention be paid on security matters, he directed.

Inspector General Police Arif Nawaz said that thorough planning be done to ensure foolproof security arrangements and all precautionary measures be taken. He directed the subordinate officers to deploy officials on special duties and their food and other needs be taken care of.

Earlier, the Cabinet Sub Committee was briefed by RPO Raja Riffat Mukhtar and Commissioner Saqib Zafar regarding Muharram plan.

The commissioner said that throughout the division, 1,409 Majalis would be held and 514 mourning processions will be taken out. He added that 56 mourning processions have been placed in category A. For their security, route and schedule are especially being taken into consideration.

RPO Raja Riffat said that during Muharramul Haram, 4,495 police officials and 1,582 volunteers will observe their security duties. He added that at least 15 police officials will be deployed to protect category A gatherings, 8 to category B and 6 to Category C Majalis. He further said that action on the use of Loudspeaker will be taken in accordance with the law.

Mayor Aqeel Najam Hashmi said that Bahawalpur Corporation had allocated funds worth Rs10 million for assisting in the arrangements of mourning processions during Muharramul Haram.

Likewise, Attock district administration has imposed 90-day ban on 90 Ulemas and Zakireen’s entery into the district in order to maintain law and order during Muharram. According to the list provided by Deputy Commissioner, such Ulema and Zakireen include 42 Deobandi, 8 Barailvi and 40 Shia Ulema. Meanwhile, 47 Ulema from different sects will face gagging during the month.