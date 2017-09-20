HYDERABAD - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan on Tuesday said corrupt leaders like Asif Ali Zardari and Nawaz Sharif wouldn't have been exonerated if the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) was powerful.

"After Nawaz, we are coming after Zardari next," Imran said, as he lashed out at the Pakistan People's Party (PPP) co-chairman and former president at a rally in Hyderabad. "Zardari must be sent to jail for corruption."

Accusing former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and Asif Zardari of being partners in corruption, he said that both leaders shook hands on the pretext of "charter of democracy."

Taking a jibe at PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, the PTI chief said that Bilawal has done nothing to deserve the position he holds. "Why doesn't Bilawal ask his aunt (Faryal Talpur) why each job in Sindh is sold," Imran questioned, adding that deep-rooted corruption in the Sindh government has hindered progress in the province. "PTI will ensure a complete redressal of the education system so the masses can be educated." He said they would establish such government schools where son of a common man could study and become the prime minister.

Taking exception to the PML-N, the PTI chairman said that Nawaz-league came into power in Punjab six times, but they failed to establish a single hospital. "What would they do now, when they could not establish a hospital despite having completed six terms in the province?"