The Punjab government will distribute 100,000 cars to unemployed youth under its ‘Orange Cab Scheme’.

. @CMShehbaz chaired a meeting to launch Orange Cab Scheme and review suggestions regarding the use of digital system for payments. — Govt Of The Punjab (@GovtOfPunjab) April 21, 2017

"Orange Cab Scheme will be launched this year. As per the scheme, one lac cars will be given to unemployed youth," said Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif on Friday.

.@CMShehbaz A cabinet committee will be formed to formulate suggestions regarding the launch of Orange Cab scheme. — Govt Of The Punjab (@GovtOfPunjab) April 21, 2017

He added that the provincial government distributed 50,000 cars to unemployed youth under 'Apna Rozgar Scheme'.