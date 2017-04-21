Four hundred Ferrari militants have surrendered to the Balochistan government, reported Waqt News.

An event has been held to address the militants in Balochistan Chief Minister’s house.

The 400 militants have surrendered and laid down their arms, which are on display.

Shortly the CM would address the gathering.

On April 8 Ferrari commander Ali Muhammad Bugti had surrendered before the security forces along with his associates by laying down their arms.

Ali Muhammad Bugti joined the national mainstream in Sui where he handed over his arms and explosives to the security forces and sworn oath of loyalty with Pakistan.

The arms and weapons handed over by the Ferrari commander before security forces included 3 SMG, 10 magazines, 250 rounds, 1 China riffle, 37 rounds, 1 teki riffle, five rounds and 1 walky-talky set.

The names of Ali Bugti’s aids were Hazimo, Mir Gul, Shah Nawaz, Zar Khan, Abdul Aziz, Khuda Bakhsh, Rehmatullah, Yousaf and Allah Bakhsh.