KASUR - An Eight-year-old alleged rape victim breathed her last here at Chunian THQ Hospital on Thursday.

According to police, the girl was found near Depalpur Road in Ellahabad in critical condition from where she was rushed to the hospital where she died. The hospital MS Dr Qadir confirmed that the girl was abused sexually. He said that she was brought to the hospital in critical condition where she breathed her last. The police, on the other hand, rejected rape allegations, saying the girl was mentally-challenged and got injured after being hit by a van. The police, however, sent samples to laboratory for medical examination. The police registered a case and started investigation.

GOVT RAPPED TO LOADSHEDDING

Chairmen of different union councils flayed the government failure to overcome the energy crisis, saying the rulers have broken all previous records of bad governance.

Talking to media, UC chairman Abdus Sattar said that 16-18 hours electricity loadshedding has made the public lives miserable but the rulers’ performance is restricted to claims and advertisement only.

Nizampura UC chairman Mehr Muhammad Latif said that the rulers have nothing to do with serving public, adding that they are in power only to fulfil their personal interests.

Another UC Chairman Sardar Muhammad Dogar said that the government is not interested in introducing long-lasting public welfare programmes rather they are busy completing Metro like ineffective projects which they could advertise in their election campaign.

Chairmen Sardar Liaqat Dogar, Mobeen Ghaznavi and Mian Rafi urged the government to take effective steps to overcome the crisis. They warned to take to streets if the government remains unable to fulfil the public needs.