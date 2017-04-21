ISLAMABAD - Ruling PML-N leaders termed the apex court’s decision vindication of their stance as from day first Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif had presented himself and his family for accountability and they would once again face any investigation initiated in the light of the court’s verdict.

Nawaz Sharif listened the court verdict at the PM’s House along with family members and senior party leaders on television. On hearing the verdict, he was jubilant and thanked God and reiterated his stance of following the court’s direction in true letter and spirit, sources in the party informed.

Chief Minister Punjab Mian Shahbaz Sharif, Interior Minister Ch. Nisar Ali Khan, Irfan Siddiqui, Senator Pervez Rashid and others greeted Prime Minister on the verdict and termed it the victory of truth.

Sweets were shared on the occasion and later other party leaders, including Kh.Asif, Kh.Saad Rafique, Talal Chaudhry, Abid Sher Ali, Marriyum Aurangzeb also reached Prime Minister House from the Supreme Court of Pakistan where they went to hear the historic judgement.

Maryum Nawaz in her tweet messages shared the photographs of the party leaders greeting each other after the pronouncement of the verdict.

She said that PTI had accepted the decision of probe into the matter by joint investigation team which Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif himself had offered some four months back before initiation of the trial in the apex court. All these leaders exchanged pleasantries with each other and Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif patted the back of all party leaders for exposing the wrong and frivolous allegations of the opponents, a source in the party informed.

Earlier in their addresses outside the apex court soon after the handing down of the verdict by the five-member larger bench, the PML-N leaders grilled Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf and all those who were out to get the Prime Minister disqualified and said that it was the victory of the development agenda of the party and the honesty and dedication with which the PML-N had served the cause of the party.

In the related developments, the PML-N leaders brought out rallies to celebrate the court verdict in twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad.

The rallies were brought out by Barrister Danial Chaudhry in Rawalpindi while in Islamabad State Minister Tariq Fazal Chaudhry led the rally which was warmly received in various parts of the federal capital.