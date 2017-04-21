Minister of State for Water and Power Abid Sher Ali said the ‘maulvi with a cap’ has got Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) married.

He was referring to both parties’ demand that the Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif step down, over the Supreme Court’s verdict in the Panama Papers case.

“PPP should not be talking about corruption as they have the biggest dacoit in their party, Asif Ali Zardari,” he said.

Refering to Bilawal Bhutto’s refusal to accept the Joint Investigation Team (JIT) Abid Sher Ali retorted: “Let’s make Bilawal’s dacoit father, Aunty Ayan Ali and Uncle Sharjeel Memon a member of the JIT then.”

He pointed out that Maryam Nawaz was falsely accused.

“Everyone was mudslinging on her but the SC verdict has cleared her, he said. “Pakistan will not stop progressing. Nawaz Sharif will be elected in 2018 once again as PM.”